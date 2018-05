Sixers big man Joel Embiid taught a lesson to two guys during a recent pickup game.

Embiid was seen playing hoops on an outdoor court against a few random guys, and he showed off his crossover dribble, operating at the top of the key.

That’s when the guys started talking trash to them, which seemed to inspire Embiid. And by that, we mean it motivated him to dunk all over them.

They deserved it for poking the bear.