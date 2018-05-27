5/27/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Yesterday’s game was an absolute disaster for the New York Mets (25-23). Jason Vargas delivered another dud and the bullpen wasn’t much better in a 17-6 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (33-20), with the trio of Jacob Rhame, A.J. Ramos, and Chris Flexen combining to surrender 12 runs in 3.2 innings pitched. The Brewers have now won two consecutive games, so the best the Mets can hope for is to salvage a split in the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for the final game of this four game set is scheduled for 2:10 pm at Miller Park.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-4, 5.32 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs (only one earned thanks to a big error from Jose Reyes) against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, but was stuck with a loss when the offense couldn’t give him any run support. The Brewers will counter with veteran righty Jhoulys Chacin (3-1, 3.32 ERA). Chacin tossed five shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, but was stuck with a no decision since the game was scoreless when he left. The Brewers eventually walked away with a 1-0 win.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- LF Jose Bautista
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Zack Wheeler
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers.
- Chacin started against the Mets on April 15th at Citi Field, allowing one run in four innings of work.
- Overall, Chacin is 2-5 with a 5.76 ERA in his career against the Mets.
- The Mets will give Brandon Nimmo the day off today. Jose Bautista will play left field and bat fifth.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is in the lineup despite tweaking his knee in yesterday’s loss. Cabrera will play second base and bat lead off.
- Tomas Nido will catch this afternoon, giving Devin Mesoraco the day off, and bat seventh.
- Amed Rosario is back in the lineup after a scheduled off day yesterday. Rosario will bat ninth and play shortstop.
- This is the final regular season meeting between the Mets and Brewers. The two teams have split the first six meetings 3-3.
