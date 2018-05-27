Game 7 Recap: Celtics save their worst for last

I love this team. Just a gritty bunch of blossoming youngsters and gutsy players. The future is ridiculously bright for this team.
But… tonight was BRUTAL.
The Celtics offense – an Achilles heel all season long – bottomed out tonight in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics fell to the Cavaliers, 87-79, in a game that was right there for the taking.
It wasn’t just about the horrible shooting (35% FG, 18% 3 FG). It was about the lack of movement and passing. And the dribbling. Oh my god, the dribbling. This stat (from some point in the 3rd quarter) pretty much summed it up:
Oddly enough, the Cs had just 5 turnovers.
I love Jaylen Brown. LOVE him. But tonight he was an unmitigated disaster. Terry Rozier (2-14, 0-10 3 FG) was colder than a witch’s tit. Marcus Smart (1-10 FG) wasn’t much better.
Al Horford started great (14 points) but could muster just 3 points in the 2nd half.
Now let’s talk about JAYSON TATUM. The rook (24 points, 9-17 FG, 7 rebounds) was magnificent. And despite this gut-wrenching loss we’ll always have this moment:
LeBron’s the greatest player in the history of civilization on this planet and all others. Now let’s talk about something else, ok?
This “block” by LeBron was actually a foul. And despite repeated slow-mo replays, neither Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy or Mark Jackson had the balls to mention that it was an obvious foul.
“Training camp can’t come soon enough,” – Brad Stevens in the post game presser.
