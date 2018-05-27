LeBron James has huge chasedown block, then stares down Terry Rozier from across the court

LeBron James, especially in pivotal games, knows how to get noticed after he produces a big play.

James is always aware of where the TV cameras are in relation to where he is, and he takes full advantage of that.

So when LeBron came up with a huge chasedown block on Terry Rozier — who attempted to dunk all over him — he made sure to let everyone at TD Garden know about it. He stared Rozier down, and continued to, even for the full length of the court.

LeBron James just ended Terry Rozier’s career then stared him down the entire court. Wow pic.twitter.com/sYRSxPzhWT — William DuPont (@WilliamDuPontj4) May 28, 2018

That’s a 90+ foot staredown. Only James would go to that length to get his point across.