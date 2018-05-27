Le'Veon Bell takes a shot at Steelers in new rap track

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is continuing to be candid about his contract situation.

Bell, who played on the franchise tag last season, will be forced to do the same in 2018, assuming he actually shows up to camp .

But it sure seems like he’s unhappy about not agreeing to a new deal with the team that drafted him.

Bell recently released a new rap track, “Target,” and he directly addressed the situation in its lyrics.

“So they put me on the tag, alright,” it begins. “Definitely not going to trip like I that bad guy. Wonder why they treat me like the bad guy. You say I ain’t the best, but that’s a bad lie. I’m a do what I want just leave me alone. If I don’t do what you want then you want me gone. I’ma say you being real aggressive, the way you switch up on me real impressive.”

New Single “Target” out everywhere on all music sites…I hope youu all enjoy this banger 😉https://t.co/sEYEiNPtWj pic.twitter.com/GJgSzvCgj5 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 25, 2018

Aggressive or not, Bell can either choose to report to camp later this summer or he can hold out and receive no compensation, while also rubbing the organization the wrong way. The ball’s in his court, so to speak.