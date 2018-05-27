Marcus Smart has egregious flop in trying to draw foul on LeBron James

LeBron James often gets the benefit of the doubt as it relates to foul calls, but quite the opposite happened at one point in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

James, at one point, was working on Marcus Smart in the lane. He drove to the hoop near the free-throw line, and Smart hit the deck hard, as if he were elbowed.

The problem was that there was no conflict at all, so with that said, check out this epic flop.

Smart did manage to draw the offensive foul on James, so the officials got one wrong there.