Pittsburgh Pirates Stock Report: May 20-26

Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Stock Report! We hope that everyone has a safe and happy holiday weekend as the Pittsburgh Pirates look to even the series against the St. Louis Cardinals today. The Pirates did not have a good stretch of games last week, winning just two of their contests against the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals. Here are the performances that should out for the right and wrong reasons from May 20-26.

Whose Stock is Rising

Austin Meadows has played so well since he was promoted to the big league club that he has forced the team’s hand and they have decided to not return him to Indianapolis, even with Starling Marte rejoining the team after his stint on the disabled list.

Overall Meadows is hitting .433 with three home runs, with all three of those long balls coming in the last week. He also has only struck out twice in his 29 at-bats so far in his rookie season, so he is showing a great eye at the plate.

With Meadows entrenched in the big league roster for the time being, it appears that he should be seeing at least semi-regular at-bats since the Pirates would have likely optioned him if he was not going to play every day.

After working his way back from injury, Joe Musgrove finally made his debut with the Pirates on Friday and did not disappoint. Musgrove pitched seven quality innings as he scattered just five hits in the win against the Cardinals.

He generated ten ground ball outs and struck out seven while allowing no free passes. Musgrove is tentatively scheduled to take the mound on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, so he will face another strong division opponent. At least after one start, Musgrove showed that why the team was eager to acquire him this winter.

Whose Stock is Falling

Ivan Nova has had an up and down season so far, and he turned in another subpar start on Thursday against the Cardinals. He failed to finish six innings for the fourth time in his last five starts and the Cardinals were able to take advantage of him.

He allowed five runs (four earned) in five and a third innings on seven hits and two walks. He struck out just four hitters and was hurt by home runs as he allowed two balls to become souvenirs.

With Musgrove impressing in his first start and Nick Kingham deserving more starts, Nova’s leash could be getting shorter. He might not make his next start as he is dealing with a sprained finger, which might also explain why he has been struggling lately.

Felipe Vazquez had his worst relief appearance since joining the Pirates when he attacked by the Padres last Sunday and blew his first save opportunity of the season.

Vazquez gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and in the most un-Vazquez like aspect of the appearance, he did not strike out an opposing hitter.

Actually, he did not even record an out before he was pulled. He followed up his first blown save of the season with another one, when he allowed two of Michael Feliz’s runners to score on two singles.

He is not in danger of losing his grip on the closer’s role, but it is hard to not be at least a little concerned given how he pitched this week.