Ronald Acuña Jr. trips over base, leaves game due to injury

Prayers up for the Atlanta Braves’ 20-year-old Venezuelan prospect. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tripped over first base after an infield single, and remained down on the field for a brief period of time.

#Breaking: Atlanta #Braves talented outfield prospect Ronald Acuna, Jr. just went flying after tripping beyond 1st base vs #RedSox. Manager & both BOS/ATL trainers out to check on him; very slow to get up exited game on his own power. Appears to be ankle injury. #MLB #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/FkrwK6GrjS — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) May 27, 2018

It was unclear at first what Acuña specifically hurt, but the Braves have announced that he has knee and lower back pain. The injury may have been more of a shock than anything else more significant. He somehow was able to walk off the field in his own power.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (amazingly) is able to walk off the field after a scary moment at first base.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/MinHTq8hR2 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 27, 2018

Preston Tucker came in to run for Acuña and moved into the left-field position. Nick Markakis was shifted to right field.

Acuña was hitting .265 prior to his injury, and he had been one of the focal points of the team’s success early on the season. Best of luck to Acuña and hopefully the injury was not as serious as it appeared.