The entire base of knowledge I have on Janigson Villalobos

The Twins acquired awesomely named catcher Janigson Villalobos from the Padres earlier today in exchange for Phil Hughes and some other stuff (cash and a draft pick, it would turn out). I went looking for more information on the new Twins prospect. He has played short season ball for two seasons, and will be going to the E-Town Twins to begin his career in the organization.

That’s about it. I couldn’t find any analysis or evaluation of his career to date, but I did find this little nugget: He was selected to the 2015 National Juvenile Team in Venezuela. I don’t know what that is! I do know, that a summer later, he signed with the Padres, and there was never anything else written about him, until “the Twins acquired Janigson Villalobos in exchange for Phil Hughes.”

Who is ready for Janigson-mania?