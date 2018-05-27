Touchdowns and Tangents: National Anthem, DeadPool, Raiders, Cowboys and more

Touchdowns and Tangents features a candid conversation about the NFL national anthem in a way that you won’t hear on mainstream media. How does that relate to the everyday workers?

Reactions and takeaways from Dead Pool and Infinity War are shared thanks to MyWTF Show host Conner Faulk who called-in. Tale of a Trio photographer and fan of the show Ruben Woo sits in for the entire show too.

The Raiders, Cowboys and more NFL news comes up too. That includes Mercedes Lewis, Reuben Foster, Marcus Peters, and Obi Melifonwu. Plus, more on kickoff revisions. Amari Cooper earns the way too early comeback fantasy player of the year prediction.

Warren Sapp is Pete’s petty player of the week and Paul Allen is the do gooder of the week. Kenny geeks out on MCU and gives some smoke towards the NFL establishment. Oh yeah, there is a segment on the best NFL logos too.

Stay tuned as the duo will actually provide some OTA updates and give tangents on the NBA Finals. They will surely talk about the latest Hip Hop releases and beef too.