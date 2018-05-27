Warriors fan drops $40K on tickets for Game 6 of Western Conference Finals

The Warriors are the hottest attraction in the Bay Area — on the entire West Coast, actually — among sports fans, and those that can afford it will do whatever it takes to attend games.
Courtside tickets to a playoff contest at Oracle Arena can range anywhere from $5,000 – $25, 000, which is quite a large amount to pay for a sporting event.
Golden State played in what could be their final game of its 2017-18 campaign — in which they served as reigning champions — on Saturday night, and fans emptied their pockets to attend the big game.
For example, one particular fan paid nearly $40,000 on StubHub for two seats, which is absolutely ridiculous when you sit down and think about it.
That’s about as much money as some people make in an entire year. As for the Warriors, they defended home court with a dominant 115-86 win and appear to be on track to returning to the NBA Finals, with the momentum on their side heading into Monday night’s Game 7.
