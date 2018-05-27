2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Height: 6-7

Weight: 205 lbs

Age: 22

NBA Experience: 3 years

Nicknames: Wave Papi, Shot

BY THE NUMBERS:

Games Played: 81

Games Started: 11

Minutes: 27.5

Points: 11.8

Rebounds: 4.5

Assists: 1.2

Steals: 1.0

Blocks: 0.4

Turnovers: 1.1

Field goal shooting: .403

Three-point shooting: .341

Net Rating: -3 (106-109)

PER: 11.9

Kelly Oubre Jr. has always been a fan favorite and in his third NBA season he really took off. Oubre brings the heart, hustle, and energy whether on the court or supporting his teammates from the bench. In a roller-coaster season for the Wizards that ended with more downs than ups, Oubre’s growth and development was a positive.

SEASON TAKEAWAYS

Oubre’s best performances came against some solid matchups. Early in the season, Oubre dropped 19 points in a loss to the Warriors and had 21 a few weeks later against the Cavaliers. His best game came in January at Detroit where he scored a career-high 26 points and five three-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting.

Oubre finished the season with career-highs in points (11.8), rebounds (4.5), three-point percentage (34.1) and free throw percentage (82.0). In his 11 starts, he averaged 10.7 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. Coming off the bench he had 20 games where he scored 15 or more points, which was the most by a Wizards reserve since Tracy Murray in 1997-98 (31 games).

In the second half of the regular season, Oubre had a slump where he shot 1-for-26 from beyond the arc. This stretch also included 21 misses from three in a row. Oubre also was quiet in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs as the Wizards were eliminated, shooting 1-for-7. The athletic wing talked more about his slump after the season here.

Grade: B

While the end of the season did not go the way Oubre liked, his third season still saw tremendous improvement. As he heads into the summer, Oubre looks to improve on his shooting and overall game this summer working with trainer Drew Hanlen. Additionally, he will stay off of social media and concentrate on developing his game. The sky is the limit for the Wave Papi.

“Fundamentals,” Oubre shared what he wanted to work on after the season. “Basic fundamentals. Ball handling. I definitely want to make sure my handles are on a string. Finishes. I need to have better finishes when I’m attacking the paint. I can’t throw up any BS because people are definitely on that. And you know, just being more of a consistent jump shooter man. I’m going to be in the gym working on my handles, working on my finishes and working on my shot.”

THE BEST OF KELLY OUBRE JR. OFF THE COURT

#MondayMood Start the week out on the right note to the soothing two scents of Wave Papi, @KELLYOUBREJR. pic.twitter.com/TnEMxhCItD — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 29, 2018

Somewhere between psychotic and iconic …#Shhh A post shared by Wave Papi🙏🏽 (@kellyoubrejr) on Apr 22, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

Big 🧢 #Shhh A post shared by Wave Papi🙏🏽 (@kellyoubrejr) on May 11, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

THE BEST OF KELLY OUBRE JR. ON THE COURT

Kelly Oubre Jr. is faster than a phone's shutter. pic.twitter.com/LPL1KVDwhX — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) October 18, 2017

Kelly Oubre making up for his mistake #Shhh pic.twitter.com/put9LVkjRG — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) April 22, 2018