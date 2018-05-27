Watch Carlos Gonzalez crush a 461-foot home run

That’s definitely a home run. In the first inning of the Rockies game against the Reds, right-fielder Carlos Gonzalez smacked the ball into the upper deck in right field at Coors Field.

4⃣6⃣1⃣ feet. That’s what we call in the biz, a no doubter. pic.twitter.com/Fnaxoii3mp — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2018

The two-run shot for Gonzalez scored Nolan Arenado for Gonzalez’ 5th homer and 17th and 18th RBIs of the season. It was also the second home run of the inning for the Rockies after David Dahl’s 418-foot bomb to right.

Watch out for the Rockies and their power hitting. Their 61 home runs prior to Sunday’s game are third in the National League, and sit the Rockies in first place in the NL West.