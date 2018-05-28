5/28/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (Doubleheader Edition)

The New York Mets (25-24) have limped into baseball’s first traditional checkpoint on a losing note. Memorial Day is usually when most baseball experts first take stock in how a team is performing, but the Mets aren’t playing well, having lost five of their last six games. That stretch includes the team’s current three game losing streak courtesy of several bad performances against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Mets will have to right the ship quickly today as they are scheduled to play a day/night double header with the National League East leading Atlanta Braves (30-21). First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:10 pm, while Game 2 is slated for 7:10 pm at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.54 ERA) to the mound in the first game of the double dip. deGrom was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday to lower his ERA to a league leading 1.54, but was robbed of a win when Jeurys Familia blew the save in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss. The Mets haven’t officially announced who will start in Game 2 yet, but expect lefty P.J. Conlon (0-0, 7.36 ERA) to have a significant role in that game. Conlon’s only major league start came back on May 7th, when he filled in for deGrom by allowing three runs in 3.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets have floated the idea of using a guy like Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to “open the game”, pitching an inning or two before handing the game over to Conlon for the majority of the contest.
The Braves will send lefty Max Fried (0-2, 6.00 ERA) to the hill to oppose deGrom in Game 1. Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start, which is only the fifth of his big league career. Atlanta will send veteran right hander Brandon McCarthy (5-2, 2.67 ERA) to the bump in the night cap. McCarthy was victorious in his last start, allowing one run in 5.2 innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY (for both games)
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- RF Jose Bautista
- 1B Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 3B Luis Guillorme
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are just 1-5 against the Braves this season, including getting swept at Citi Field the last time these teams met in the first week of May.
- The Braves won two out of three against the Mets at SunTrust Park back in April.
- deGrom has tossed 11 shutout innings in two starts against the Braves this season but doesn’t have a decision to show for it.
- Conlon has never faced the Braves before.
- Fried has tossed one scoreless inning of relief against the Mets this season and is 0-1 with a 1.23 ERA in three career appearances against them.
- McCarthy is 1-2 with a 2.41 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo, Amed Rosario, and Michael Conforto are expected to play in both ends of the doubleheader.
- Weather could be a factor today as the forecast calls for a significant chance of rain in the evening. The two teams may be able to only play one game.
- The Mets have placed Wilmer Flores (back) and A.J. Ramos (rotator cuff tendinitis) on the 10 day disabled list. Hansel Robles and Phillip Evans have been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take their places on the active roster.
- Kevin Plawecki has been activated from the 10 day DL. Tomas Nido was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Plawecki on the active roster.
- Gerson Bautista is on the taxi squad today and is available as the 26th man for the double header.
- Jason Vargas is available out of the bullpen today, but is still on track to start on Thursday according to manager Mickey Callaway.
