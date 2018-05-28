Adam Woodbury Shines In Extended Role With Westchester Knicks

After being waived by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Westchester Knicks acquired Adam Woodbury early in the season. The second-year center did not see much action initially due to the front-court depth, but he worked his way into a contributing role.

Woodbury didn’t have eye-popping numbers because he wasn’t relied upon to score. The Knicks had the scorers in place, so Westchester was looking for the Iowa product to excel in his role. The big man was known for setting screens, grabbing rebounds, and getting baskets at the rim. His hustle and willingness to fight for the loose balls was seen on a nightly basis. Woodbury’s aggressiveness on the glass was crucial since he was able to get second chance opportunities for the No. 2 three-point shooting team in the G League.

Later in the season, Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet spent more time with the New York Knicks as part of their two-way contracts. Woodbury saw extended time on the court and entered the starting rotation.

“You just get more opportunities,” Woodbury said. “Since I’ve been here, my minutes have gone up little by little and this will be no different. It’s a little bit of a jump, but I’ve kind of stayed ready and I’ve wanted this. Now that I finally get a chance to show what I can do.”

He finished off the season on a high note by recording two double-doubles within a three game span. In nine games in March, the Knicks center averaged 8 points and 8.7 rebounds on 52.8 shooting from the field in 23.6 minutes per game.

With his second professional season over, Woodbury said he’ll sit down with his agent and discuss his future opportunities. The former Iowa Hawkeye said his goal is to play in Summer League since it’s a great platform for players to showcase their talents.