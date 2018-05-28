JR Smith hilariously steals Eastern Conference Championship Trophy during presentation

JR Smith and his shenanigans are why the Cavs are one of the most entertaining teams to watch on and off the court.

Smith was in peak form after the Cavs won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, coming back from a 3-2 series deficit to advance.

And Smith made sure to let the public know how much the big win — err, the trophy, rather — meant to him.

ESPN’s Doris Burke was interviewing LeBron James, while he stood among his teammates, immediately after the Eastern Conference Championship trophy was presented to them. That’s when Smith swooped in and snatched it. He then proceeded to walk away, much to the amusement of his teammates.

Imagine if young newcomers Larry Nance Jr. or Jordan Clarkson had done that. It wouldn’t have gone over well. But with Smith, it was hilarious, and everyone seemed to get a kick out of it.