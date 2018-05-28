LeBron James snubs Dan Gilbert on handshake in postgame celebration

It’s no secret that there’s some dissension between LeBron James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

The two had beef after James left Cleveland for Miami, with Gilbert ripping James on social media and elsewhere. They later squashed it, once James returned, helping the Cavs win a title.

But this year, however, things have been a bit rocky once again.

The Cavs traded Kyrie Irving without getting James’ approval, and that did not go over well with him. It’s also made his job very difficult this season.

So when the Cavs were celebrating the win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, it sure looked like James snubbed Gilbert while walking by him.

Heartwarming moment between LeBron and Dan Gilbert on the way to the trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/ImlcuepPfp — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) May 28, 2018

James is a very deliberate person, so there was most likely something there.