Marv Albert duped by James Harden's nosebleed celebration, confused it for lost contact lens

TNT play-by-play commentator Marv Albert had no clue about what James Harden’s signature celebration entails, which made for a funny moment in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Harden previously did a “cooking” gesture, but later scrapped it due to rap mogul Lil B claiming that it was his first.

The Rockets star now does a nosebleed celebration, which is weird, and clearly threw Albert off. Harden picked off a pass from Draymond Green and then finished off the play with a dunk, so he did the nosebleed gesture. Albert was so confused that he actually thought Harden had lost a contact lens.

Losing a contact lens would actually explain why Harden failed to find his shot in the second half, but it wasn’t the case on that play.

