Memorial Day Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Baseball Selection Special — ESPNU, noon

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

National Championship, Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK

Individual Play — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Yale vs. Duke — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Ultimate Disc

Division I Championship, Uhlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, WI

Men’s Championship — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Women’s Championship — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — ESPN/WGN/STO, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — WLS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 7, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets — TNT/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Draft Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Mic — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals: Warriors/Rockets, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Top 100 Players of 2018: 50-41 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 1, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live: Game 1 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

24 Together: The 1993 Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime: Game 1: Stanley Cup Final — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Manchester City Cup

U-14 Final, SoCal Sports Complex, Oceanside, CA

Strikers FC vs. Girona — ESPNews/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal.

Portugal vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, PA

United States vs. Bolivia — FS1/UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Mexico vs. Wales — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 8:55 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.

Destination Russia: Portugal and Iran — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Destination Russia: Russia and Egypt — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Stars of Russia 2018: David De Gea and John Stones — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Destination Russia; Uruguay and Saudi Arabia — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Stars of Russia 2018: Nemanja Magic and Willian — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga 2017/2018 Season Review — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Stars of Russia 2018: Mbappe and Iheanacho — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Season Review: 2017/2018 — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Misión Rusia: Destino Tricolor — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sports Shorts: The Underdogs — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports Shorts: Too Crazy Not to Be True — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight