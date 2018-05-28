Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call-Not Again

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates dropped two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals as they let one slip away Sunday afternoon in a 6-4 loss.

The Bucs bullpen, which has been so good, faltered once again resulting in a late blown 4- lead.

Jedd Gyorko hit a pinch-hit, two-run single off Edgar Santana in the seventh pulled St. Louis within 4-3. For Santana it broke a string of 12 consecutive scoreless appearances.

The Cardinals then loaded the bases off of Michael Feliz in the eighth before Clint Hurdle called upon Felipe Vazquez with one out to try and record a five-out save.

Harrison Bader tied the game with a single. Vazquez then walked light hitting Yairo Munoz on four pitches that weren’t close to give the Cards a 5-4 advantage.

Carson Kelly made it 6-4 when he bounced into a fielders choice.

The Bucs have now dropped seven of nine games and Vazquez has blown three consecutive save opportunities.

The blown lead ruined a good start from Jameson Taillon, who was charged with three runs, but pitched better than that. He allowed just five hits and struck out five while pitching into the seventh.

Sadly, Taillon hasn’t picked up a win since April 8.

Adam Frazier hit a 2-run triple and Colin Moran and Austin Meadows each drove in a run for the Bucs.

Meadows had two more hits as he stays red hot to start his MLB career.

The loss was the Pirates first on the season when leading after seven innings.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will try and snap out of it when they play host to the Chicago Cubs this afternoon.

Chad Kuhl (4-2, 4.20 ERA) gets the ball for the Bucs.

He will be opposed by Chicago’s Mike Montgomery (0-1, 5.33 ERA)

#BUCSin280

#Pirates lose tough one 6-4 to the #Cardinals and lose the series. The Sunday bullpen woes continue and Feliz let this one go. Taillon started well and had a decent start, giving up 3 over over 6.1. Meadows had 2 more hits. Up next, the Cubs come to town for 3. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 27, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Daily Links