'The Simpsons' somehow predicted Stanley Cup would reside in Las Vegas before team formed

The powers that be that have produced “The Simpsons” over the years may be able to predict the future, given what we’ve witnessed.

The show once somehow called Donald Trump being elected as president, which is crazy when you think about it, but it doesn’t stop there.

In 1999, “The Simpsons” somehow called the Stanley Cup winding up in Las Vegas, on one particular episode (“Viva Ned Flanders”) that involved Homer and Ned Flanders being there.

In 1999, before “The Hangover” and the Golden Knights, Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders had the Stanley Cup in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/dnm1ucNtCt — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) May 26, 2018

You can watch a clip from the episode here.

Homer and Ned may have gotten drunk and married cocktail waitresses in the episode, but making this call before the Knights were even an expansion team proves they were still in the zone.