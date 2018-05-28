UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: May 28/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445 2 2 4 Chris Weidman 411 3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5 4 5 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312 5 4 2 Yoel Romero 308 6 6 3 Luke Rockhold 295 7 7 7 Michael Bisping 262 8 8 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 194 9 10 Anderson Silva 185 10 11 8 Derek Brunson 184.5 11 13 10 Brad Tavares 177 12 9 Tim Boetsch 161 13 12 13 Thiago Santos 140.5 14 20 10 Lyoto Machida 135 15 25 9 David Branch 127 16 36 Jack Hermansson 110 16 16 12 Uriah Hall 110 18 21 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 19 18 15 Paulo Costa 106.5 20 15 Dan Kelly 96 21 19 16 Elias Theodorou 94.5 22 14 Vitor Belfort 86.5 23 17 Thales Leites 85 24 30 Cezar Ferreira 76.5 25 23 Vitor Miranda 74 26 46 Tom Breese 71 27 24 C.B. Dollaway 69.5 28 22 14 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5 29 26 Anthony Smith 64 30 27 Eryk Anders 62.5 31 28 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 32 29 Gerald Meerschaert 56 33 31 Rashad Evans 52 34 32 Hector Lombard 50 35 33 Trevin Giles 47.5 36 34 Johny Hendricks 46 36 34 Magnus Cedenblad 46 38 37 Eric Spicely 38 39 39 Ryan Janes 33.5 40 42 Israel Adesanya 32.5 41 40 Oskar Piechota 29.5 42 41 Alessio Di Chirico 29 43 42 Charles Byrd 25 43 53 Darren Stewart 25 43 42 Julian Marquez 25 43 53 Markus Perez 25 47 42 Karl Roberson 22.5 48 47 Antonio Braga Neto 20 49 48 Marvin Vettori 16 50 50 Jonathan Wilson 14 50 49 Trevor Smith 14 52 51 Andrew Sanchez 11.5 53 52 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 54 NR James Bochnovic 0 54 53 John Phillips 0 54 53 Keith Berish 0 54 53 Rob Wilkinson 0 54 53 Tim Williams 0

