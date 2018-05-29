Angels OF Prospect Jo Adell Talks with AngelsWin.com

Interview by David Saltzer, AngelsWin.com Senior Writer

Over the past two years, the Angels organization has taken a giant step forward in terms of its prospect rankings. One of the many players leading to this improvement is Jo Adell, who is considered by most, including AngelsWin.com, to be the top prospect in the Angels organization.

Drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 draft (10th overall), Adell has moved rapidly through the Angels organization, and recently was promoted to High-A ball with the Inland Empire 66ers. It’s easy to see why: he hits for power and average, is one of the fastest runners in the organization, has a powerful arm, and fields well.

What stood out most when interviewing him was how mature Adell is. With all the accolades that have been heaped upon him, he seems to be taking it all in stride. Like his teammate Jahmai Jones, it’s easy to see how Adell will become a fan favorite not only for his on-the-field performances, but for how approachable he will be off the field.

Below are the first three at-bats by Jo Adell on May 27, 2018. Unfortunately, it was tough day for the 66ers as the team was no-hit for 8 2/3rds innings. In his last at-bat, which was not recorded, with two outs and Jones on via a walk, Adell delivered a 2-run opposite field homerun to breakup the no-hitter and shutout in one blow.

With the way that Adell has been improving, and with how aggressively the Angels have been promoting their prospects, Angels fans should definitely make the drive out to San Bernadino soon to see Adell and others, and have a chance to meet him before he arrives in Anaheim. You’ll be glad you did.

Click below to watch our interview with Jo Adell.