Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner now dating after Blake Griffin breakup

76ers rookie sensation Ben Simmons has been a hot commodity on the dating market.

Simmons dated hit singer Tinashe for awhile, but the two broke up recently. It’s the offseason, though, and Simmons apparently didn’t want to stay off the wagon for long.

Apparently, he’s already back with a new girl, and this one somehow happens to be even more famous than he is.

Simmons, according to a report from Page Six, is now dating Kendall Jenner. The report reads:

An insider familiar with the duo said the romance has been going on “for a few weeks.”

Another source told us the pair was spotted this week on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And a third source said that Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were seen last week in Manhattan with a group of friends at the clubby Bowery restaurant Vandal.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” said a witness. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

Jenner last dated Pistons star Blake Griffin, but the two split up a few months ago. It is interesting that Jenner is actually older than Simmons is, but the Kardashians and Jenners do seem to have a thing for basketball players.