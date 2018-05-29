Christian McCaffrey shows up to OTAs looking jacked with new muscular physique

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey stands at only five-foot-eleven, which is quite small for a guy at his position in this day and age, but what he lacks in height, he now makes up for with size/power.

McCaffrey has always been elusive and tough to bring down in the open field once he gets his legs churning, but he’s going to be even better running in between the tackles as well.

We say that because he’s absolutely yoked — check out this photo showing him at OTAs.

Season 2️⃣ A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on May 23, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

OTAs Week 1: ☑️ A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on May 24, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

McCaffrey was asked about his new physique on Monday, and he humbly offered the following:

“I just got ’em out, I guess. I don’t know. It might be a tan, I’m not sure,” McCaffrey said, according to the Panthers’ official website. “I’m just trying to win games.”

He also added that he’s only packed on “five pounds” of muscle.

We expect a huge 2018 campaign from McCaffrey, rather than the sophomore slump that others often encounter.