Jeff Samardzija smashes bat over knee after exiting game in first inning

Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija left Tuesday’s game against the Rockies in the first inning, and he was not happy about it.

It was reported that he was dealing with some shoulder soreness, and being the competitor that he is, Samardzija clearly did not want to exit the game as early as he did. His fastball velocity was, however, a few mph less than it usually clocks in at.

Samardzija's day is done. He was talking to Bochy and Groeschner in dugout. Fastball averaged just 91 mph in first inning. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 30, 2018

After walking off the mound, Samardzija made his way to the dugout, where he took his frustration out on a bat. He smashed it over his knee, and then threw each half away in disgust.

Me after losing Rockies TT thanks to Jeff Samardzija being pulled in the 1st pic.twitter.com/YRDvKZmvn2 — MLBdream (@MLBdream) May 30, 2018

It’s hard not to feel bad for the bat. Samardzija destroyed it quite easily.