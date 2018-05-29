Justin Verlander trolls Yankees fans upon exiting dominant start

Astros ace Justin Verlander not only shut down the Yankees on Monday night, but also their fans.

Verlander was his usual dominant self — giving up only five hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings. Yankees fans tried to get under Verlander’s skin, though, with a barrage of boos and heckling.

JV got revenge after exiting the game, though, tipping his cap to the Yankees faithful as he walked off the field.

"hi haters" -Verlander tipping his cap to the Bronx after a 1-run outing pic.twitter.com/TtvpGGfDOw — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 28, 2018

Verlander got ’em where it hurts most — on the scoreboard — shutting down one of the league’s best offenses.