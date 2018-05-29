Kevin Durant takes a funny shot at James Harden's isolation after Game 7 win

James Harden will likely win the 2018 Most Valuable Player award, but he shot himself into the ground during the Western Conference Finals.

Harden made just 22 of 53 shots he attempted in the final two games, with 14 turnovers, and was a liability on the defensive end of the floor.

He played right into the Warriors’ trap, as they knew he would end up tiring himself out. Well, at least Kevin Durant did, which he stated after Monday’s Game 7 was in the books, taking a shot at Harden in doing so.

“We knew at some point they’d tire out,” Durant said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “James dribbled so much each possession, I know at some point he’ll wear down and we were going at him on the defensive side of the ball as well.”

Gotta love how he worked “dribbled so much” in there, which was a clear reference to the Rockets’ heavy dose of iso ball.