Warriors open as massive betting favorites to beat Cavaliers in NBA Finals

The Warriors showed that they’re not the arrogant, complacent team they’re sometimes labeled as, coming back from a 3-2 deficit — without home-court advantage — to defeat the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

And now, for the fourth consecutive season, they’ll face LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

It will likely be the final time that James dons a Cavs jersey, with him likely to opt out and leave Cleveland over the summer, so fans likely won’t have to worry about a fifth consecutive matchup next year.

For now, though, the worry lies in the fact that this series could be over extremely quickly — and may even end in the Warriors sweeping the Cavs.

The opening betting line for the series price obviously reflected that, as the Warriors opened as 1/8.5 favorites to win their third title in four years. But it didn’t stop there, either, as just 15 minutes later, the Warriors were bet up to 1/12 favorites.

NBA Finals

Game 1 Thursday, May 31, 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers 216.5

Golden St Warriors -12 Series Price:

Cavaliers +750

Warriors -1200 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 29, 2018

May the force be with the Cavs in their quest to make this a competitive series — but even that may not be enough to make the Finals reach a sixth game this year.