Rockets set NBA record for historically bad three-point shooting

“Live by three, die by three,” is pretty much the Houston Rockets’ mantra.
That and a heavy dose of iso ball is the Rockets’ offensive style of play in a nutshell, and it’s not really sustainable, and wouldn’t work for a lot of other teams.
And it certainly didn’t work for the Rockets on Monday night — in fact, it proved to be their undoing.
The Rockets had some success in the paint early in the game, and built a lead off it. However, they, for some reason, elected to huck and chuck three-point after three-pointer, even with none of them falling. They actually missed 27 in a row at one point — which amounted to an NBA playoff record — until PJ Tucker finally knocked one down.
Head coach Mike D’Antoni was asked about it after the game.
If interested, you can watch all the misses here.
The Rockets finished 7-for-44 from the perimeter, which is as awful as it sounds.
