Rockets set NBA record for historically bad three-point shooting

“Live by three, die by three,” is pretty much the Houston Rockets’ mantra.

That and a heavy dose of iso ball is the Rockets’ offensive style of play in a nutshell, and it’s not really sustainable, and wouldn’t work for a lot of other teams.

And it certainly didn’t work for the Rockets on Monday night — in fact, it proved to be their undoing.

The Rockets had some success in the paint early in the game, and built a lead off it. However, they, for some reason, elected to huck and chuck three-point after three-pointer, even with none of them falling. They actually missed 27 in a row at one point — which amounted to an NBA playoff record — until PJ Tucker finally knocked one down.

The Rockets at one point had missed 27 straight 3-pt FG tonight.@EliasSports tells us that's the most consecutive missed 3s in a playoff game in NBA history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2018

Head coach Mike D’Antoni was asked about it after the game.

#Rockets D'Antoni asked about missing 27 straight threes. Comes back to his team. #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/qfULhFc3qm — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 29, 2018

If interested, you can watch all the misses here.

Compilation of the 27 MISSED 3pt attempts by the Rockets. Watch as the Warriors’ score slowly creeps up. #WarriorsRockets #EasternConferenceFinals pic.twitter.com/W1VJ27NROv — Jovan Hubbard (@RadioGuy_) May 29, 2018

The Rockets finished 7-for-44 from the perimeter, which is as awful as it sounds.