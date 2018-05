Last night: Seattle 3, Twins 1 – You see, the problem was the time difference. How could the offense be expected to perform with the two hour time difference? The Twins are humans, not machines, my goodness. Yeah, but anyways, the Twins couldn’t hit at all in Seattle, and it cost them the series sweep.

KSTP: Twins Swept in Seattle – Bah. Crap.

Roster Rundown – The Twins claimed Taylor Motter off of waivers from the Mariners. Don’t read too much into this, the move doesn’t really motter.