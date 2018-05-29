The Daily Target 5/29/18

Last night – Twins 8, Kansas City 4 – The Twins finally broke their 4 game losing streak. Hooray! The offense had several clutch hits, including a 2 run single from Mitch Garver, and a team wide lesson in good base running on an Eddie Rosario bases clearing double. Very impressive. The Twins should schedule more games with the Royals.

WCCO – Twins Trade Phil Hughes To Padres For Young Catcher – Burying the lede as always. The important thing here is that the catcher’s name is JANIGSON VILLALOBOS.