By: Jeff Fox | May 29, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes

June 1, 2018

Adirondack Bank Center

Utica, New York

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,368 – above average (due to depth of card)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-4,200 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 5,900

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Jimmie Rivera (21-1, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Moraes (20-5-1, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Gregor Gillespie (11-0, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel (11-1, #32 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (10-7, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Spitz (6-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Jake Ellenberger (31-13, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Saunders (21-9-2, #54 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Julio Arce (14-2, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Teymur (6-1, #52 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavvweights:

Gian Villante (16-9, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (32-10, 1 NC, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelim (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sijara Eubanks (3-2) vs Lauren Murphy (10-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Nik Lentz (30-8-2, 1 NC, #38 ranked lightweight) vs David Teymur (7-1, #35 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Belal Muhammad (13-2, #35 ranked welterweight) vs Chance Rencountre (12-2)

Lightweights:

Desmond Green (20-6, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Gleison Tibau (40-13, #43 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Aguilar (19-6, #33 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-3, #33 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Johnny Eduardo (28-11, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathaniel Wood (13-3)

Flyweights:

Jarred Brooks (13-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Jose Torres (7-0)

Betting Odds: