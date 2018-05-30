Chris Long jokingly takes a shot at NHL, gets blasted by fans

Eagles defensive end Chris Long attempted to stir the pot with a tweet about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it went just as he probably expected.

Long made a joke about how often teams change lines, rather than having players spend the majority of the game on the ice, which is different than other sports.

I see some ppl saying “turn on the Stanley Cup.” Guys take too many breaks in hockey. Shift changes constantly. For instance, last night,, Lebron played the entire game. I’d rather watch the grinders. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

Obviously he was kidding, as hockey is a grueling sport, and it’s clear there was satire in his tweet. But that went right over a number of fans’ heads, and Long got blasted for it.

Watching my mentions pic.twitter.com/AYyHn6gG6l — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

There was a time that social media was all fun — not so much anymore.