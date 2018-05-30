Chris Long jokingly takes a shot at NHL, gets blasted by fans

Eagles defensive end Chris Long attempted to stir the pot with a tweet about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it went just as he probably expected.
Long made a joke about how often teams change lines, rather than having players spend the majority of the game on the ice, which is different than other sports.
Obviously he was kidding, as hockey is a grueling sport, and it’s clear there was satire in his tweet. But that went right over a number of fans’ heads, and Long got blasted for it.
There was a time that social media was all fun — not so much anymore.
