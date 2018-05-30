Corey Kluber shows off sick changeup in striking out Yolmer Sanchez

Indians ace Corey Kluber took the mound on Wednesday against a White Sox lineup that swings and misses often, which, on paper, seemed like an afternoon filled with strikeouts.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Kluber struck out two of the first three batters he faced, one of whom was Yolmer Sanchez.

The stud pitcher had a 2-2 count, and that’s when he changed speeds and busted out his 84 mph changeup, which had Sanchez completely fooled, as you can see in the video below.

Corey Kluber, Nasty 84mph Changeup (grip/spin). 😷 pic.twitter.com/tMVG7xRTjK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 30, 2018

Kluber just has so many pitches in his arsenal.