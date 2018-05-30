Daryl Morey believes Rockets should've beaten Warriors in Game 7

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has been playing up the long-awaited Western Conference Finals matchup with the Warriors since early in the season.

Not only that, Morey has also stated that the Rockets had a better roster than the Warriors, and were playing better at the time — indicating that he expected to beat them.

It’s almost like he was patting himself on the back, being that he built the team, and was huge in helping bring Chris Paul to Houston in the blockbuster trade. But Paul’s injury history loomed large late in the WCF, as he missed the team’s final two games, both of which the Warriors won.

The Rockets had double-digit leads in the first halves of both Game 6 and Game 7, but they saw them slip away after masterful third-quarter performances by the Warriors, who got red-hot from the perimeter. Morey, however, believes his team should’ve won the series-deciding Game 7 at Toyota Center.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 29, 2018

This sounds like sour grapes to us. It’s similar to Eric Gordon saying they would’ve won had Chris Paul been on the floor.

The fact is that the team — which Morey built, by the way — fell in love with iso ball and the three-point shot. Live by the gun, die by the bullet — their style of play was not sustainable, and the Warriors capitalized on it. End of story.