Draymond Green admits he rolled his ankle ‘badly’ in Game 7

ESPN

The Warriors appeared to have caught a break with another player. Draymond Green rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 7 on Monday.

“I told [trainer] Chelsea Lane during the game that I rolled my ankle badly, and I don’t feel a thing right now. I know it was the adrenaline,” Green told ESPN. “After the game, wooooo.”

“I’ll be good, though,” Green said, adding he’ll be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

I don’t know how you roll your ankle badly and then not feel a thing the next day. The slightest tweak swells up especially when continuing to run in basketball, and playing hard defense, and jumping on it etc. I guess the toughness of Draymond will prevail here.

It looks like Green will play with no speculation otherwise for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but his ankle will be something to watch going forward. As his Hall of Fame teammate Stephen Curry knows, ankle injuries come back pretty often if they are nagging.