Jim Carrey blasts NFL, Donald Trump for 'fake patriotism' on Twitter

Comedian Jim Carrey made it very clear how he feels about the NFL’s recent stance on the anthem protests on Wednesday.

Carrey took to Twitter and posted a graphic that attempts to depict President Donald Trump ranting, with the NFL’s sponsors behind him. He’s also standing at a podium with “NFL” in front of it.

Essentially, Carrey is attempting to insinuate that the NFL is a mouthpiece for Trump, which you can see below.

NFL — who exploits players for 3yrs then abandons them to a lifetime of pain — sided with a draft-dodging racist who uses fake patriotism to squash peaceful protest. Corporations shld rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on? pic.twitter.com/ytVSiE4wfX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 29, 2018

Carrey certainly isn’t the first celebrity to tee off on Trump, but he’s one of the only ones to directly tie him to the NFL, and do it in a very direct manner, as it turned a lot of heads on social media when he posted the tweet.