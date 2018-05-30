NBA, Detroit Pistons to be sued over the death of Zeke Upshaw

Source:

According to Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk, the law firm representing Jewel Upshaw released the following statement regarding the suit: “Attorneys Crump and Hilliard and plaintiff Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother, will announce a wrongful death lawsuit that will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of New York. In the final minute of a game on March 24, Zeke Upshaw crumpled face-down on the court in full cardiac arrest. Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used.

The unfortunate passing of Zeke Upshaw was one the saddest story of an eventful NBA season. Basically, nobody in that arena was prepared for a player to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a game. Unfortunately, these things happen enough in basketball where medical staff should be prepared for it.

Just a couple days ago a youth player in North Carolina passed away during an AAU game after collapsing on the court. It’s happened in my neighborhood with other sports as well. I’m not one to pile onto a terrible situation on my corner of the internet, but there is a problem if zero life-saving methods were used during a deathly situation.