The Daily Target 5/30/18

Last Night – Kansas City 2, Twins 1 (14 innings) – The Twins had 14 innings and they could only manage 1 run against the Royals pitching staff. That’s pretty underwhelming. And you can’t blame Byron Buxton, either, because he didn’t start the game (though he did leave the bases loaded after coming on later in the game) The Royals’ runs came against the Twins bullpen, including the walk off Alcides Escobar homer off of Taylor Rogers.

Star Tribune – Kyle Gibson pitches well but Twins suffer another walk-off loss – If this season seems especially painful, that’s because it is! The Twins have already set a Twins team record for walk off homers against for the entire season, and are on pace to break the Major League record. An optimistic look at this situation says “at least the Twins are keeping it close”. Hard to be optimistic when your heart keeps getting ripped out though.

Roster Rundown – Ervin Santana is now officially rehabbing down in Fort Myers. With that extra arm in the system, the Twins traded minor league pitcher Myles Jaye to thee Indians for sweet sweet cash.