Fans got a glimpse of the DeAndre Hopkins-Deshaun Watson connection last season, but it was cut short, after the Texans quarterback suffered a torn ACL in a non-contact injury last November.

There’s a lot to be excited about, though, as the two look to develop chemistry and build on what they already accomplished last year.

The two have already been hooking up in OTAs, and fans can expect more of these great grabs from Hopkins.

Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/zLUN3dD8WC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 30, 2018

Buckets!