The Vegas Golden Knights used the extra rest to their advantage and defeated the Washington Capitals, 6-4, in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night.

It was just another routine showing at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights, who have made a habit of dominating their opponents there.

Not only that, the fact that the team scored six goals in the game projects well for the rest of the series, according to this stat Will O’Toole uncovered.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]