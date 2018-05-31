Ainge: Hayward surgery safest bet to have him ready next season

We were all a little bit surprised to see the headline that Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his injured ankle. When the news breaks like this…

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward and Aron Baynes each underwent successful surgeries today. Both are expected to make full recoveries. https://t.co/H32vnHCQ73 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 31, 2018

… there’s a little bit of shock attached. But immediately we saw it was a surgery to remove the hardware that held his ankle together, which seems pretty normal.

Today, Danny Ainge went on Toucher and Rich to discuss Hayward, among other things.

You can listen to his full interview here. Here are the Hayward comments as best as I can transcribe them.

Gordon felt like he was making great strides, getting close, but there was, he still had a little bit of pain in one little spot.. persisted over the last couple months and they felt it was being caused by the hardware and they just took the hardware… they did some testing on it… and tested (inaudible) is even stronger than his right foot when that pain is alleviated so they just felt like they were going to get the hardware out and the bone had completely healed and the muscles and the tissue and everything is all healed and they just wanted to get that hardware out so the safest bet of him being 100% by next year and there won’t be any lingering effects.

I’ve seen criticism online from people about this, but the removal seems standard, and a six-week recovery puts him back in action in July, which is plenty of time to be ready for the regular season.

Whatever you think of this… Hayward should be ready and 100% for the start of training camp.