Game 1 of NBA Finals at Oracle Arena somehow still had tickets available

Ticket prices for championship-level sporting events are getting downright ridiculous, and fans are beginning to make their voices heard.

By that, we mean blue collar fans simply aren’t attending games, and understandably so. The average ticket price on StubHub was $1,036, which seems ridiculous when you think about it.

But it was still the Warriors and the Cavs, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Oracle Arena would be packed to the brim for the game.

Except that wasn’t the case.

The game did not sell out, and there were actually a decent amount of tickets still available, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell,

At that price, it’s really not a huge surprise. The bubble needs to burst at some point, because real fans are getting priced out of games, and that’s not good for the sport.