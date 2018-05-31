Goose gets loose at Comerica Park, wipes out after crashing into scoreboard

An unlikely visitor attempted to crash the party at Comerica Park on Wednesday during the Angels-Tigers game, but it ended up crashing into the scoreboard instead.

A goose casually flew into the venue in the sixth inning — first hanging out in the outfield, then swooping down onto the infield. Event staff tried to corral it, but they did not succeed.

In fact, the only force that could stop the goose was the goose itself, as the poor bird smacked right into the scoreboard while in mid-flight.

Wild goose chase 😂😂 wait for the end… (via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/o3iBgUOeWE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2018

Ouch.