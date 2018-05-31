Cavaliers

JR Smith takes out Klay Thompson, was it intentional?

Warriors fans were none too pleased about one particular play involving JR Smith and Klay Thompson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

In the first quarter of the game, Smith was attempting to close out on Thompson, who was near the corner. Unfortunately for him, he slipped and fell, taking out Thompson along the way.

Thompson was taken to the locker room, where he was evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Smith does have a reputation for being a dirty player, but we don’t believe there was any intent on that particular collision.

UPDATE:

Thompson did return to the game, showing how tough he is.

