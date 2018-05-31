JR Smith takes out Klay Thompson, was it intentional?

Warriors fans were none too pleased about one particular play involving JR Smith and Klay Thompson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

In the first quarter of the game, Smith was attempting to close out on Thompson, who was near the corner. Unfortunately for him, he slipped and fell, taking out Thompson along the way.

Oh no. JR Smith slips and takes out Klay Thompson… pic.twitter.com/7AlwdSWekb — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) June 1, 2018

Thompson was taken to the locker room, where he was evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Klay Thompson has left lateral leg contusion and is hopeful to return to Game 1. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2018

Smith does have a reputation for being a dirty player, but we don’t believe there was any intent on that particular collision.

UPDATE:

Thompson did return to the game, showing how tough he is.