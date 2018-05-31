Kevin Durant leaves LeBron James in dust with sick crossover

Part of what makes Kevin Durant so great is his ability to pull up and shoot from anywhere on the court, as well as take defenders off the dribble.

That was on display during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, when he put the moves on LeBron James on one particular play in the fourth quarter.

Durant was picked up by James near the top of the key, when he put his head down and crossed up the Cavs star to blow by him. All James could do was sit and watch as Durant got fouled and went to the free-throw line.

KD crossed up LeBron nasty before getting fouled pic.twitter.com/LetDz7ggFY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

That’s just another reason why, at times, Durant appears unguardable.