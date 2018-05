Warriors star Kevin Durant won his first career NBA title last season, and it’s not enabled him to live life on a bigger scale.

Real big, apparently.

Durant teamed up with Alaska Airlines to support youth and education programs in the Bay Area, and as a result, he now has his own airplane, customized with his face on it.

If you’re flying @AlaskaAir out of Oakland International Airport today, you might be on the @KDTrey5 plane that was unveiled today. The #Warriors star & @richkleiman teamed up with the airline to support youth and education programs in the San Francisco Bay Area. #NBAFinals #NBA pic.twitter.com/qndV4e7FeS — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 31, 2018

Now Durant truly does have it all.