The Daily Target 5/31/18

Last Night: Kansas City 11, Twins 8 – I wrote last night about how the Twins were more resilient this year, and how they didn’t seem quite as phased by the gut wrenching losses they’ve endured this year. I said that as the Royals scored the first 9 runs in this game, only to have the Twins come storming back, making it 9-8. That was all the Twins would muster, though, and the Royals would get a couple of timely dingers to put the game out of reach.

WCCO: Royals Hold On For 11-8 Win Over Twins – Fernando Romero had the worst start of his career, and Jorge Soler looked like the prospect the Cubs called up before they traded him to Kansas City. Hunter Dozier, another top prospect, also hit his first career homer, while the Twins looked to Ehire Adrianza for their power production, which is pretty weird.

Roster Rundown: The Twins put Byron Buxton back on the DL thanks to his broken toe, which apparently is not healing as they had hoped. Perhaps that is a factor in his poor month of May? I know I would struggle doing anything with a broken anything.

The Twins had called up Aaron Slegers, who threw almost 100 pitches in last night’s game, and then they sent him back down, I assume to have him replaced by an outfielder. Slegers may be back for the double header coming on Tuesday.