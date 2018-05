Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Softball

NCAA Women’s College World Series

Winners’ Bracket, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Oregon vs. Arizona State — ESPN, noon

Oklahoma vs. Washington — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Italian Open, Gardagolf Country Club, Brescia, Italy

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Special: Memorial Honoree Ceremony — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open, Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club, Shoal Creek, AL

1st Round — FS1, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour 2018: The First Family of Golf — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Two Winners — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Cormier vs. Johnson — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston — MLB Network/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 1, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — ABC/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 1 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA at the Mic — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group C, Stade Jules-Ladoumègue, Vitrolles, France

Japan vs. Portugal — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Canada vs. Turkey — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Destination Russia: Peru and Australia — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Stars of Russia: Sigurdsson and Torres — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Linea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Spelling

91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee

Finals, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Opening Portion — ESPN2/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Closing Portion — ESPN/ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show featuring Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Wonen’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.